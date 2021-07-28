Video
Etihad says India-UAE flights to remain suspended till Aug 2

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) national carrier Etihad has said that the flights between the two countries have been suspended till August 2. The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, Etihad Airways Guest Relations said on Twitter.
"We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty," Etihad Help posted on Twitter while replying to a user.
This comes days after Emirates, the country's flagship carrier, extended its suspension of flights to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka till July 28.    -Hindustan Times


