Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:31 AM
Home Business

Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

FRANKFURT, July 27: Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump.
Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in June, up from to 3.9% the month before, resuming an uptrend that started in 2015 but was brought to an abrupt halt by the pandemic last year, the data showed.
New lending to euro zone companies, which had boomed at the height of the pandemic as cash-strapped companies drew down their credit facilities, grew by a more modest 1.9% in June, stable from May.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

