Coca-Cola Foundation, BDRCS team up to fight Covid-19

As part of its "Stop the Spread" initiative, The Coca-Cola Foundation is supporting the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society's (BDRC) efforts to strengthen the government's nationwide vaccine rollout and registration process.

The project will assist citizens with the online registration process; facilitate inoculations of people under the vaccination programmes organised by the government; provide PPE kits to health workers and vaccination campaign volunteers, and members of underprivileged communities.

It targets 20,000 health workers and volunteers in 40 highly impacted districts and aims to promote hygiene and sanitation practices in 35 districts.

"We know the Covid-19 crisis is far from over," said Saadia Madsbjerg, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation. "We are proud to use our resources to support Bangladesh Red Crescent Society's efforts to help #StopTheSpread."

Major General (retd) ATM Abdul Wahab, chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, appreciated the initiative and urged other multinational companies to support life saving activities. "Red Crescent and Coca-Cola have teamed up to help people in this difficult situation in Bangladesh."

The Coca-Cola Foundation has created a special "Stop the Spread" fund worldwide to help support initiatives that help contain the virus.

The fund is being channelised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, Covid safety kits and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of the pandemic. -UNB















