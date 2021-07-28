Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Stocks extended losing streak for the second day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)
However, the transactions in terms of value increased on the DSE with a turnover of Tk 1642.81 crore compared to Tk 1428.94 crore in the previous day.  
The share prices of most banks fell. However, share price of most insurance and textile companies has risen on the day though they showed downward on Monday. Other sectors were also showing downward trend.
Of the 31 banks traded on the DSE on the day, share prices of four only increased, 23 has come down and four others remained unchanged.
On the other hand, out of 51 companies in the insurance sector, share prices of 37 have risen and price of 12 has come down. The shares of two others were not traded. Of the 58 companies in the textile sector, share prices of 40 have increased, prices of 11 declined and 7 remained unchanged.
Although share prices of most companies in the insurance and textile sectors have increased, the share and unit prices of most companies in all sectors have decreased. At the end of the day's trading 153 companies shares prices increased 194 declined. Price of 37 remained unchanged.
The main DSEX thus came down by 24 points to 6,379 points as compared to the previous day. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better companies between the other two indices lost by 13 points to  2,308 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell by 1 point to 1,388 points.
Despite the fall in all price indices, the volume of transactions increased on the day. Tk1462.81 crore  has been traded on the DSE compared to previous working day's turnover at Tk1,428.94 crore. As a result, the transaction has increased by Tk33.87 crore.
Shares of Baraka Saif Powertech were most traded on the DSE with a turnover of Tk64.34 crore. Baraka Patenga Power, was second and had a turnover of Tk50.90 crore. Beximco was in the third place with a turnover of Tk 48.71 crore.
Among top ten companies in the DSE in terms of transactions were GPH Steel, British American Tobacco, NRBC Bank, Fu-Wang Ceramics, Active Fine Chemicals, Genex Infosys and Orion Pharma.
On the other hand, the overall price index of CSE fell by 83 points. The market turnover was Tk46.49 crore. Of the 309 companies that took part in the transaction prices of  114 increased, 163 decreased and 32 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Africa’s Mango Airlines briefly suspends flights
Etihad says India-UAE flights to remain suspended till Aug 2
Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June
Coca-Cola Foundation, BDRCS team up to fight Covid-19
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business dev conference
City Bank enrolls to IFC’s global trade finance programme
FSIBL Rajshahi, Sylhet, Cumilla Zones hold H1 business confce


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft