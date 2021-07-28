Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking

Stocks extended losing streak for the second day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

However, the transactions in terms of value increased on the DSE with a turnover of Tk 1642.81 crore compared to Tk 1428.94 crore in the previous day.

The share prices of most banks fell. However, share price of most insurance and textile companies has risen on the day though they showed downward on Monday. Other sectors were also showing downward trend.

Of the 31 banks traded on the DSE on the day, share prices of four only increased, 23 has come down and four others remained unchanged.

On the other hand, out of 51 companies in the insurance sector, share prices of 37 have risen and price of 12 has come down. The shares of two others were not traded. Of the 58 companies in the textile sector, share prices of 40 have increased, prices of 11 declined and 7 remained unchanged.

Although share prices of most companies in the insurance and textile sectors have increased, the share and unit prices of most companies in all sectors have decreased. At the end of the day's trading 153 companies shares prices increased 194 declined. Price of 37 remained unchanged.

The main DSEX thus came down by 24 points to 6,379 points as compared to the previous day. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better companies between the other two indices lost by 13 points to 2,308 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell by 1 point to 1,388 points.

Despite the fall in all price indices, the volume of transactions increased on the day. Tk1462.81 crore has been traded on the DSE compared to previous working day's turnover at Tk1,428.94 crore. As a result, the transaction has increased by Tk33.87 crore.

Shares of Baraka Saif Powertech were most traded on the DSE with a turnover of Tk64.34 crore. Baraka Patenga Power, was second and had a turnover of Tk50.90 crore. Beximco was in the third place with a turnover of Tk 48.71 crore.

Among top ten companies in the DSE in terms of transactions were GPH Steel, British American Tobacco, NRBC Bank, Fu-Wang Ceramics, Active Fine Chemicals, Genex Infosys and Orion Pharma.

On the other hand, the overall price index of CSE fell by 83 points. The market turnover was Tk46.49 crore. Of the 309 companies that took part in the transaction prices of 114 increased, 163 decreased and 32 remained unchanged.

















