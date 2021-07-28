IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business dev conference



Cumilla Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Business Development Conference recently at virtual platform. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the conference as special guest.Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and A M Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President of the bank addressed the conference.Md. Mahbub-A-Alam , Head of Cumilla Zone presided over the conference. Head of Branches and officials under Cumilla Zone attended the conference.