Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

City Bank enrolls to IFC’s global trade finance programme

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of City Bank, and Rosy Khanna, IFC Regional Industry Director, Financial Institutions Group - Asia and Pacific, sign agreement recently.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of City Bank, and Rosy Khanna, IFC Regional Industry Director, Financial Institutions Group - Asia and Pacific, sign agreement recently.

City Bank has entered into an agreement with IFC to participate in the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP) as a confirming bank. With this, City Bank has become the first bank in Bangladesh to participate in the programme as a confirming bank.
Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of City Bank, and Rosy Khanna, IFC Regional Industry Director, Financial Institutions Group - Asia and Pacific, signed this milestone agreement, says a press release.
IFC launched the GTFP in 2005 to support the development of trade involving emerging economies. Under this program, IFC offers full or partial guarantees to the confirming banks participating in the GTFP, effectively taking on their payment risks. City Bank joined the GTFP program in 2012 as an issuing bank. As a confirming bank under the program, City Bank can receive risk coverage from IFC to confirm LCs issued by other banks. This is a big boost to City Bank's capabilities to facilitate import and export financing of goods and services of private sector. This is especially significant during the current Covid-19 pandemic period, where City Bank will be able to cater to a higher volume of trade transactions and the higher trade flow will abate the effects of the crisis.
Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of City Bank, has expressed his delight adding that the arrangement with IFC is a testament to City Bank's strength and capabilities. This arrangement will further strengthen City Bank's ability in facilitating country's trade business. Through this agreement, as a first Bangladeshi private commercial bank, City Bank will emerge as a LC confirming bank in the arena of international trade finance, which is a matter of great pride for Bangladeshi bank.
"Through the GTFP bank network, the City Bank can easily establish working partnerships with a vast number of major international banks and help businesses broaden access to finance, while reducing cash collateral requirements." said Rosy Khanna. "Bangladeshi businesses whose cash flows have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 will be also be able to benefit from a continuous flow of trade credit into the market. This will help in increasing trade, creating jobs, and reducing poverty."
City Bank is one of the oldest and strongest banks in the country with a significant focus in trade. City Bank has tie ups with major global and regional banks for trade finance facilities.
City Bank also has strong relationship with Development Finance Institutions such as Asian Development Bank, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (member of Islamic Development Bank group) and DFIs of several countries including UK, Norway, Netherlands and Austria. Through these relationships, City Bank has gained a strong position to support trade finance of Bangladesh's private SME and corporate sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Africa’s Mango Airlines briefly suspends flights
Etihad says India-UAE flights to remain suspended till Aug 2
Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June
Coca-Cola Foundation, BDRCS team up to fight Covid-19
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business dev conference
City Bank enrolls to IFC’s global trade finance programme
FSIBL Rajshahi, Sylhet, Cumilla Zones hold H1 business confce


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft