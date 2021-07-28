

FSIBL Rajshahi, Sylhet, Cumilla Zones hold H1 business confce

The conference was presided over by Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank.

Among others, Higher Authority of the bank, Zonal Heads and Branch Managers of Rajshahi, Sylhet and Cumilla zone participated in the Conference.

The conference reviewed the operational performance of individual branches for the period of January-June, 2021 and delivered directions to attain targets set for remaining periods of the year.























