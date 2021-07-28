Video
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021
StanChart BD honoured at BT Banking Award 2021

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

Standards Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has recently been recognised as the Best Bank in Covid -19 Initiatives and Best CSR Bank in Bangladesh at the BT Banking Award 2021.
The Bank's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of the Covid-19 challenge saw the bank secure 25 major international awards in the past year, says a press release.
The bank was also recognised as the international bank with the highest CSR spend in 2020 by Bangladesh Bank. For 2021, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a BDT 135 Million (USD 1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth.
StandChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "In the face of a pandemic that will mark an era, the need of the hour has always been to protect both lives and livelihoods. When two distinct goals are equally vital, the only choice is to solve for both. Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been resolute in standing beside our communities, helping them become resilient against immediate challenges and prosper in the long-run."
He added, "We are grateful that our efforts have been recognised by this award. At the same time, the job is far from over, and we hope others will build on some of the tested initiatives so that together we can achieve the large-scale impact that is imperative."
Throughout the challenges faced during the pandemic, Standard Chartered has made it its mission to stand beside businesses and communities across Bangladesh.
To meet the immediate challenges faced by our communities, Standard Chartered has been working with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to the communities hit hard by the pandemic and supporting frontline health services.
To enable longer-term recovery through skills development and workforce reintegration, we are working with UCEP Bangladesh in reaching economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.
Even before the introduction of the regulatory payment holiday and stimulus packages, the Bank supported clients through flexibilities on repayment, enabled digital wage payments for over 63,000 workers, and introduced unique financing programmes to support businesses through these unprecedented times.
The Bank's community initiatives over the years have focused on economic empowerment of marginalised communities; bridging the gender gap; improving access to health, education and financial literacy; supporting agricultural innovation; promoting sports, arts and culture as drivers of positive social transformation; and raising awareness about climate change and environment.


