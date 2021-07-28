Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak car loans hit record high of Rs308bn in FY21

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

KARACHI, July 27: Low interest rates and buyers' enthusiasm for locally-assembled cars have taken auto financing to a historic high of Rs308 billion as of June 2021, up by 3.6 per cent month on month and 46pc since June 2020, shows the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday. The total car financing saw a jump of Rs97bn compared to Rs211bn in June last year, according to the SBP figures .
Despite high prices of locally-assembled cars in the last one and a half years followed by late deliveries and high premiums, buyers remained upbeat to cash in on the opportunity of low interest rate of 7pc which was 13.5pc in March 2020.
"The share of auto financing in total car sales now stands between 40 and 45pc depending on car models as compared to 15-20pc some two years ago," said Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited Tahir Abbas.
People have now got a wide choice of locally-assembled cars following soaring competition among new and old players and massive slowdown in arrival of imported used cars, he said.
"Cars demand will remain in the upward trajectory in the next six months following a cut in prices announced by the car assemblers after reduction in the federal excise duty (FED) by 2.5pc, additional customs duty to 2pc from 7pc and general sales tax to 12.5pc from 17pc on vehicles up to 1,000cc," he predicted, adding that the SBP is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged at 7pc in the monetary policy to be announced on Tuesday.
Car sales by members of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association in FY21 have swelled by 56.7pc to 151,182 units from 96,455 units.
CEO of Indus Motor Company Limited Ali Asghar Jamali said auto financing is picking up due to very attractive interest rates. "I feel that the next six months will be very good in terms of car sales."    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Africa’s Mango Airlines briefly suspends flights
Etihad says India-UAE flights to remain suspended till Aug 2
Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June
Coca-Cola Foundation, BDRCS team up to fight Covid-19
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business dev conference
City Bank enrolls to IFC’s global trade finance programme
FSIBL Rajshahi, Sylhet, Cumilla Zones hold H1 business confce


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft