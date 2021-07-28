

Lockdown casts pall on RMG sector amid peak export season

But just as the dark clouds appeared to be clearing, the onset of the latest pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions, coinciding with the peak season for purchase orders, has stoked fresh fears among industry stakeholders.

They believe vaccinating garment factory workers en masse may be the only way out of a potential quagmire.

The ongoing 14-day lockdown came into effect after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays on Jul 23. This time, the shut-down orders have been extended to export-oriented manufacturing units as well. Having closed up for the holidays on Jul 19, the factories will not reopen until Aug 5 at least.

The situation presents an unusual predicament for the apparel industry, as garment factories were allowed to operate during the first phase of lockdowns in March 2020.

However, factory owners are reticent about resuming operations before the end of the lockdown in the face of an ever-worsening pandemic.

The government, for its part, has not budged from its promise of enforcing the 'strictest lockdown yet', with State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain threatening legal action against owners who try to reopen their factories while restrictions are in place.

Workers wash hands with water and soap before entering a garment factory in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Monday, Apr 5, 2021 as a weeklong lockdown began to contain a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: Mahmud Zaman OviBangladesh's single-day COVID-19 infection and death tallies hit record peaks on Monday. The South Asian nation counted 15,192 new cases and 247 deaths over a 24-hour period, according to the latest government data.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said there are no plans to reopen factories under the current circumstances.

"We thought the infections would decline but the opposite is happening. All the factories are closed and we will abide by the government's decision."

He fears that the situation could have serious consequences for the garment industry, given that June, July and August are the peak months for apparel exports.

Around 35 to 40 percent of annual exports are made during this period. The orders from Western markets for the winter season and Christmas are almost ready for shipment. However, the products will go unsold unless they are delivered soon."

"We may be asked to deliver the goods by air but then the transport costs will be three or four times higher. We are worried about all this. On top of that, we have to pay wages and repay loans."

He noted that before the second wave of the pandemic struck, the garment sector was seeing signs of a turnaround, but this optimism is slowly starting to dissipate. Before the pandemic, Bangladesh exported garments worth $34 billion. -bdnews24.com







