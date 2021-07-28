Beximco Pharma gets US approval for a new medicine

Country's leading medicine manufacturer and exporter, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Baclofen (10 and 20 mg tablets), a muscle relaxant drug indicated for the treatment of muscle pain, spasms, and stiffness in people with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury or disease.

This is Beximco Pharma's nineth Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) fully developed in-house and successfully approved for the US market since the Company's oral solid dosage facility was approved by the US FDA in June 2015. The Company expects to launch the product through its US distribution partner in due course, says a press release.

According to IQVIA audited market data, there are currently nine active players for Baclofen in the US market, which generated sales of more than US$ 110 million in 2020.

IQVIA, formerly Quintiles and IMS Health, Inc., is an American multinational company serving the combined industries of health information technology and clinical research.

"We are pleased to have received FDA approval of Baclofen.This approval strengthens our product offering in the US and we look forward to the launch of generic Baclofen in due course," the press release quoter Beximco Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP as saying on the approval.











