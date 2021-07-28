

Marico holds AGM, approves 200pc cash dividend

The approved dividend was preceded by three interim cash dividend of 700 percent (equivalent to Tk. 70 per share) declared and paid by the Company quarterly in this financial year - bringing the total cash dividend to 900 percent (equivalent to Tk. 90 per share) for the year ended March 31, 2021, says a press release.

Marico Managing Director Ashish Goupal, together with the members of the Board, Independent Directors-Ms. Parveen Mahmud (Chair of the Audit Committee), Zakir Ahmad Khan (Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee) and Directors- Sanjay Mishra, and Pawan Agrawal - along with other management officials of the Company were present at the AGM.

A large number of shareholders attended virtually at the meeting wherein all proposed agenda were unanimously passed as per Notice. The major agenda of the AGM were: adoption of the Director's Report and Auditor's Report along with the Audited Financials of 2020-21, declaration of Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021, re-election & appointment of the Directors, appointment of Statutory Auditors and approval of Related Party Transactions.

Speaking about the performance of the Company, Saugata Gupta said the Company's net profit after tax stood at BDT 311 crores with a topline of BDT 1131 crores. Consequently, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at BDT 98.69. He congratulated the government of Bangladesh, industry partners and members of Marico for the outstanding efforts in managing the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Gupta also updated the shareholders that in the last financial year, the Company has contributed BDT 408 crores to the National Exchequer in taxes, VAT and duties. During the year, the Company continued its social responsibility initiatives with a special focus on supporting the national efforts to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

The Company continued its partnership with UNDP and the government in the SWAPNO project and under this project carried out extensive livelihood support among ultra-poor women and awareness raising on mask-use with #maskupbangladesh campaigns, awareness on health & safety measures among rural women.

The company also donated hand-sanitizers and personal care products among all beneficiaries of the SWAPNO program. The Company commits to invest 1% of its net profits towards CSR activities and in the last year spent BDT 3.2 cr on account of CSR.









