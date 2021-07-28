Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marico holds AGM, approves 200pc cash dividend

Published : Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

Marico holds AGM, approves 200pc cash dividend

Marico holds AGM, approves 200pc cash dividend

Marico Bangladesh Limited (Marico) approved 200 per cent cash dividend (equivalent to Tk. 20 per share) in the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually with Directors' Board Chairman Saugata Gupta in the chair on Monday last.
The approved dividend was preceded by three interim cash dividend of 700 percent (equivalent to Tk. 70 per share) declared and paid by the Company quarterly in this financial year - bringing the total cash dividend to 900 percent (equivalent to Tk. 90 per share)  for the year ended March 31, 2021, says a press release.
Marico  Managing Director Ashish Goupal, together with the members of the Board, Independent Directors-Ms. Parveen Mahmud (Chair of the Audit Committee), Zakir Ahmad Khan (Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee) and Directors- Sanjay Mishra, and Pawan Agrawal - along with other management officials of the Company were present at the AGM.
A large number of shareholders attended virtually at the meeting wherein all proposed agenda were unanimously passed as per Notice. The major agenda of the AGM were: adoption of the Director's Report and Auditor's Report along with the Audited Financials of 2020-21, declaration of Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021, re-election & appointment of the Directors, appointment of Statutory Auditors and approval of Related Party Transactions.
Speaking about the performance of the Company, Saugata Gupta said the Company's net profit after tax stood at BDT 311 crores with a topline of BDT 1131 crores. Consequently, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at BDT 98.69. He congratulated the government of Bangladesh, industry partners and members of Marico for the outstanding efforts in managing the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.
Gupta also updated the shareholders that in the last financial year, the Company has contributed BDT 408 crores to the National Exchequer in taxes, VAT and duties.  During the year, the Company continued its social responsibility initiatives with a special focus on supporting the national efforts to combat the covid-19 pandemic.
The Company continued its partnership with UNDP and the government in the SWAPNO project and under this project carried out extensive livelihood support among ultra-poor women and awareness raising on mask-use with #maskupbangladesh campaigns, awareness on health & safety measures among rural women.
The company also donated hand-sanitizers and personal care products among all beneficiaries of the SWAPNO program. The Company commits to invest 1% of its net profits towards CSR activities and in the last year spent BDT 3.2 cr on account of CSR.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Africa’s Mango Airlines briefly suspends flights
Etihad says India-UAE flights to remain suspended till Aug 2
Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June
Coca-Cola Foundation, BDRCS team up to fight Covid-19
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business dev conference
City Bank enrolls to IFC’s global trade finance programme
FSIBL Rajshahi, Sylhet, Cumilla Zones hold H1 business confce


Latest News
WHO sounds the alarm on 'harmful' e-cigarettes
Hundreds of civilians killed in attack in Ethiopia's Somali region
Olympics: Everything you need to know right now
19 Jamaat leaders, activists arrested in Chattogram
French minister injects fellow minister with COVID shot
Jamuna Group to invest Tk 1,000cr in Evaly
Madrasa student killed in road crash
DGHS closes 11 private Covid testing booths in Rooppur due to irregularities
Shamim Osman consoles Ivy touching her head
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines' antibodies drop 50% in 3 months: Lancet
Most Read News
Shaw, Yadav to join India squad in England
India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20 after Covid-19 scare
Trishal municipality AL president Abul Mansur passes away
Pegasus spyware: A horrid but inevitable reality
Finding no other alternative to earn a living Rahima sells face masks
Magistrate imposes  fine to a rule violator
Mass awareness can prevent dengue
Evaluation of 11 int’l tenders of CWASA Sewage Plant likely next month
Ruman Sana face English archer Tom Hall today
Tk 2.5cr foreign currency seized, plane passenger held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft