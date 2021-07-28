China-funded DITF project at Purbachal gets 2-yr extension

The expansion project of Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre adjacent to the main infrastructure at Purbachal town has been extended for two years from July 2021 to July 2023. Moreover, proposal has been made to increase the consultancy cost from Tk 3 crore to Tk 47 crore raising skepticism among concerned planning commission officials, informed sources said.

The work on the main exhibition center was over earlier this year and also has been handed over to the government. Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) was initially planned to be held at the new venue but Covid-19 health concern caused the move to flop at the end.

The proposals for extension of time and consultants costs were presented at a meeting of the divisional Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the commission on June 16. Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce at that time presided over the meeting.

The commerce ministry is the controlling authority for this project and it will be presented before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) anytime soon.

As far proposals new infrastructure will be built on the project's expansion site over 6.10 acres of land and the funding of the expansion will be made by the government and Chinese government.

The commerce ministry recently approved the draft of 5 types of consultancy service for the project, the sources said. While approving the phenomenal rise in consultancy cost, concerned project officials said the planners initially had no realistic idea about the cost of hiring consultants during the formulation of the RDPP of the project.

They said consultants would be appointed to prepare plans and designs for the new infrastructures that are being planned now on the newly allotted land in favor of the project. Their service would be require to estimate the construction cost, selection of contractors, supervise the construction and other ancillary consultations. , Such services would need an estimated Tk 47 crore.

AHM Ahsan, Vice Chairman of Export Development Bureau (EPB) said the implementing agency of the project would require to hire consultant for various work. So the project implementation period needs to be extended by two years without increasing the cost to complete the consultant recruitment process and other associated work.

Additional Secretary (Development) of the Ministry of Commerce told the meeting that the total cost of the project is Tk 698.01 crore. Of this, Tk 138.17 crore will come from government funds, Tk 625.60 crore from the government of China and Tk 32.13 crore from EPB's own resources.

It was initially approved at the ECNEC meeting held on 4 August 2015 to implement from July 2015 to June 2018. The first revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project estimated the total cost of the project at Tk. 1,303.50 crore.

Later the project implementation duration extended from July 2015 to December 2020. It was approved at the ECNEC meeting on 16 July 2016. The ministry then extended the implementation period of the project again till December 2021 without increasing the cost. Now its extension has been proposed till July 202, the concerned sources said.























