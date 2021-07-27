Restrictions to last till August 5



The ongoing two-week restrictions imposed to stem the tide of infections and deaths from Covid-19 will be lasted till August 5.

In the wake of coronavirus death spike and surge in cases, the government sat in the meeting to fix a way out.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal briefed journalists after the meeting.





Health minister Zahid Maleque, secretaries of different ministries and divisions, IGP Benazir Ahmed among others joined the meeting.





Meanwhile, the minister informed that the vaccination programme in rural areas would begin on August 7.



One can take vaccine shot showing his/her NID in the local union parishad office, he added.





The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on the control of the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.