Ward councillor among 3 fined as aedes larvae found in DNCC area



A mobile court of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday fined owners of three under-construction buildings Tk 3 lakh because of the existence of aedes mosquito larvae.

DNCC's Ward 7 councillor Tofazzal Hossain among those were fined. He is one of the owners of Rupnagar Market.



The DNCC began the 10-day anti-mosquito drive on Tuesday in the wake of rise in dengue cases in the country.





During the drive conducted in Rupnagar residential area in Mirpur, the mobile court fined Rupnagar Market Tk 1 lakh, owner of a building Selim Dewan Tk 50,000 and Shah Alam Mollah Tk 50,000.