Ward councillor among 3 fined as aedes larvae found in DNCC area
Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 3:50 PM Count : 139
A mobile court of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday fined owners of three under-construction buildings Tk 3 lakh because of the existence of aedes mosquito larvae.
During the drive conducted in Rupnagar residential area in Mirpur, the mobile court fined Rupnagar Market Tk 1 lakh, owner of a building Selim Dewan Tk 50,000 and Shah Alam Mollah Tk 50,000.
DNCC's Ward 7 councillor Tofazzal Hossain among those were fined. He is one of the owners of Rupnagar Market.
The DNCC began the 10-day anti-mosquito drive on Tuesday in the wake of rise in dengue cases in the country.
