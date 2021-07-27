Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:57 PM
Ward councillor among 3 fined as aedes larvae found in DNCC area

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 3:50 PM  Count : 139
Observer Online Report

A mobile court of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday fined owners of three under-construction buildings Tk 3 lakh  because of the existence of aedes mosquito larvae.

During the drive conducted in Rupnagar residential area in Mirpur, the mobile court fined Rupnagar Market Tk 1 lakh, owner of a building Selim Dewan Tk 50,000 and Shah Alam Mollah Tk 50,000.

DNCC's Ward 7 councillor Tofazzal Hossain among those were fined. He is one of the owners of Rupnagar Market.

The DNCC began the 10-day anti-mosquito drive on Tuesday in the wake of rise in dengue cases in the country.

