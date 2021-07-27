Symposium on mangrove afforestation and conservation held





Bangladesh Forest Department, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and social purpose organisation Friendship arranged an international virtual symposium on the Effectiveness of Collaboration between Government, NGOs and Communities in mangrove afforestation and conservation.





The symposium was held on the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, said a press release on Monday.







The speakers and participants discussed environmental legislation and policies related to mangroves, as well as best practices and experiences of afforestation, conservation, and management of mangrove ecosystems.







The major topics included the sustainable use of resources, socio-economic, cultural, and climatic impacts of afforestation and ecological restoration.



The key presentation of the symposium, made by Kazi Amdadul Hoque of Friendship, was on the effectiveness of collaboration between the government and NGOs in implementing mangrove afforestation in coastal regions of Bangladesh.







Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain of the Forest Department explained social forestry, and Dr Khalid Hossain of IUCN described the importance of mangroves.



This webinar was labelled as a Symposium Towards COP26, looking forward to the climate summit later this year.



Dr. Habibun Nahar, MP, attended in the webinar as chief guest and Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary, MoEFCC and Regional Director of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) as special guest.





International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem was adopted by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2015. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the importance of mangrove ecosystems as “a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem" and to promote solutions for their sustainable management, conservation and uses.









