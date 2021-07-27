Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:57 PM
Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp landslide kills 5       
Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 3:31 PM  Count : 254
Observer Online Report

Five Rohingyas, including three children, were killed in a landslide due to heavy rainfall at a camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Tuesday.

The incident that happened at Balukhali camp around 10am also left six others injured.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation's additional commissioner Md Shamsuzzoha confirmed the matter.

Four of the deceased were identified as Dil Bahar, 26, Abdur Rahman, 2, one-year-old Ayesha Siddique, Shafiul Alam. 9. 

Shamsuzzoha said over hundred houses in different upazila of the district went under water due to the torrential rain. The rain triggered the landslide.

