High-level meeting on Covid-19 begins



A high-level meeting on the control of the spread of coronavirus and implementation of strict restrictions began on Tuesday afternoon.

Health minister Zahid Maleque, secretaries of different ministries and divisions, IGP Benazir Ahmed among others joined the meeting.





According to the agenda of the meeting, discussions will be held on conducting ongoing restrictions and strengthening vaccination.





Work plan can be taken in the meeting about the how to contain the spread of the virus in the country, sources said.





LY







The meeting began after 1.30 pm at the conference room of the cabinet division with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair.