Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:56 PM
46 more Covid related deaths in Khulna division

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 3:06 PM  Count : 114
Observer Online Desk

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

Khulna division has logged 46 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday.

According to the health director's office, 18 people died in Kushtia, nine in Khulna, four each in Chuadanga and Meherpur, two each in Bagerhat, Jashore, Narail, Magura and Jhenaidah, and one in Satkhira district, reports UNB.

The total death toll in the division has now reached 2,263, said the health officials.

Some 1,435 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, according to the divisional health department.

Some 89,883 cases have been detected in 10 districts of the division since the onset of Covid.

In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on March 19, 2020.

