46 more Covid related deaths in Khulna division

According to the health director's office, 18 people died in Kushtia, nine in Khulna, four each in Chuadanga and Meherpur, two each in Bagerhat, Jashore, Narail, Magura and Jhenaidah, and one in Satkhira district, reports UNB.



The total death toll in the division has now reached 2,263, said the health officials.



Some 1,435 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, according to the divisional health department.



Some 89,883 cases have been detected in 10 districts of the division since the onset of Covid.



