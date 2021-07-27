Lighting kills father-son in Bogura





The deceased were identified as farmer Abdus Samad, 45, and his son Habibur Rahman, 14, residents of Sarishabad village in the upazila.







Habibur was a class VII student at Muradpur Bandirpukur Dakhil Madrasha in Burail union of the upazila.





Lightning struck them when they duo was ploughing soil by power tiller around 10 am, leaving them dead on the spot.





Burail UP chairman Nur Mohammad confirmed the matter.





A man and his son were killed by lightning strike at Nandigram upazila in Bogura district on Tuesday morning.AKA/ALM