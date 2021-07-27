Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
National

SC extends bail, interim decisions for one more month

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 1:59 PM  Count : 134
Observer Online Report

SC extends bail, interim decisions for one more month

The Supreme Court has extended bail and all interim decisions for one more month due to lockdown.

The SC administration issued a notice in this regard on Monday, ordered by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

The extension applies to cases where suspects have received interim bail, cases where bail has been granted with an understanding that the suspects will turn themselves in to the court at the appointed time, and in cases where interim orders have been issued for a specific period of time, reports bdnews24.com.

Previously, the court had issued notices to extend interim terms on April 4, April 18, May 2, May 30 and June 27.

TF

