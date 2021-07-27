

Barishal division counts 20 Covid deaths

Barishal division has logged as many as 20 new Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday morning.

Of the deceased, nine were confirmed Covid patients while the remaining 11 showed symptoms of the virus.



Of the 20, some 16 died at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) alone, the officials said.



Divisional Health Director Dr Basudev Kumar Das said that 437 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.



Besides, 822 people have tested positive for Covid in six districts of Barishal division in the past 24 hours.



Of the fresh Covid cases in the division, 293 have been identified in Barisal district alone.



Some 30,574 active patients have been identified in the division to date, and 17,520 of them have recovered.



According to SBMCH authorities, 46 more patients have been admitted to the hospital in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.



