Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:56 PM
Home National

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 1:30 PM  Count : 175
Observer Online Report

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no three as a low pressure area has formed over north bay and adjoining areas.

Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over north bay and adjoining areas,  said a met office weather bulletin on Tuesday.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Barisal, Chottogram, Khulna and Sylhet and at many places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places.

