

Yaba worth Tk 1.5 crore recovered in Cox’s Bazar



Shariful Islam was arrested at Marichya checkpost in Ramu on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road on Monday night.



Ramu 30 BGB captain Ibrahim Faruk said they recovered the contraband pills from a truck that brought rice to Rohingya camp.



The Yaba was being smuggled to Bogura district. The market price of the recovered pills is around Tk 1.5 crore.



The arrested was handed over to Ramu Police Station.



FA/ALM







