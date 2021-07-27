Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day       Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp landslide kills 5       
Home Sports

Japan tennis star Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:47 PM  Count : 93
Observer Online Desk

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic at the Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo July 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic at the Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo July 27, 2021. — Reuters pic


Japan's Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold at home.

Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, struggled in an error-strewn display under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park and was knocked out in 68 minutes.

She made a dreadful start by dropping serve in the opening game. The second seed was broken twice more as 2019 French Open runner-up Vondrousova raced away with the first set.

Osaka broke in the second set but relinquished the early advantage with a double fault that allowed Vondrousova to level at two games apiece.

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner grappled with inconsistency, and even when given a sniff of regaining the initiative she had no response to Vondrousova's array of crafty drop shots.

Osaka saved two match points as she served to stay alive at 4-5 but Vondrousova converted at the third time of asking as the Japanese star smacked a backhand wide.

The defeat comes after a turbulent few months for Osaka, who first refused to attend press conferences at the French Open and then said she was taking time out from tennis as she battled depression and anxiety.

She missed Wimbledon but returned for the Olympic tournament and had seemed back on her game in the early rounds in Tokyo.

Vondrousova, ranked 42nd, will go on to face Spain's Paula Badosa or Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

AFP/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German gymnasts opt for full-body suits to promote freedom of choice
Philippine weightlifter Diaz hailed for historic Olympic gold
Chinese teens win Olympic diving gold to keep perfect record
Djokovic, Barty going for gold in Olympics mixed doubles
Biles in Olympic spotlight as Bermuda win 1st ever gold
Japan tennis star Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Ruman Shana's journey ends in 2nd round
Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics


Latest News
Will lockdown continue after August 5?
Former finance minister, son coronavirus infected
Eight die from coronavirus, symptoms in Satkhira
Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones
23 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Another Oxygen carrying train to arrive in country
Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day
PM unveils postage stamp on Joy’s birth anniversary
3 brothers sent to jail for attacking doctor in Cumilla
Grocer, employee found dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft