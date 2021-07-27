Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day       Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp landslide kills 5       
Home Sports

Tokyo Olympics

Ruman Shana's journey ends in 2nd round

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:34 PM  Count : 136
Observer Online Report

Ruman Shana's journey ends in 2nd round

Ruman Shana's journey ends in 2nd round


Bangladesh ace archer Ruman Shana's journey in Tokyo Olympics ended on Tuesday with his loss to Canada's Crispin Duenas in round two of the men's recurve individual event.

Shana lost to Duenas by 6-4 set points in the tight contest.

Earlier in the morning, Shana defeated English archer Tom Hall by 7-3 set points in the first elimination round.

Ruman took the first set by 26-25 points but lost the next two sets by 25-28 and 27-29 margin.

Runam hold his nerve in the fourth set and won by 26-25 points. But,Duenas won the nerve-racking last set  by 26-25 points.

Meanwhile, promising woman archer Diya Siddique will play against Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the first elimination round of the women's individual event on Thursday (July 29).

LY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German gymnasts opt for full-body suits to promote freedom of choice
Philippine weightlifter Diaz hailed for historic Olympic gold
Chinese teens win Olympic diving gold to keep perfect record
Djokovic, Barty going for gold in Olympics mixed doubles
Biles in Olympic spotlight as Bermuda win 1st ever gold
Japan tennis star Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Ruman Shana's journey ends in 2nd round
Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics


Latest News
Will lockdown continue after August 5?
Former finance minister, son coronavirus infected
Eight die from coronavirus, symptoms in Satkhira
Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones
23 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Another Oxygen carrying train to arrive in country
Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day
PM unveils postage stamp on Joy’s birth anniversary
3 brothers sent to jail for attacking doctor in Cumilla
Grocer, employee found dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft