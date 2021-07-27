Ruman Shana's journey ends in 2nd round



Bangladesh ace archer Ruman Shana's journey in Tokyo Olympics ended on Tuesday with his loss to Canada's Crispin Duenas in round two of the men's recurve individual event.





Shana lost to Duenas by 6-4 set points in the tight contest.



Earlier in the morning, Shana defeated English archer Tom Hall by 7-3 set points in the first elimination round.





Ruman took the first set by 26-25 points but lost the next two sets by 25-28 and 27-29 margin.



Runam hold his nerve in the fourth set and won by 26-25 points. But,Duenas won the nerve-racking last set by 26-25 points.





Meanwhile, promising woman archer Diya Siddique will play against Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the first elimination round of the women's individual event on Thursday (July 29).





LY

