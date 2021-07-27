Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:55 PM
Home Education

BUET wins 3rd Prize at In'l Student Design Competition for Safe & Affordable Ferry

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:23 PM  Count : 147
Observer Online Report

A team comprising four students from the Bangladesh University of  Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime  University (BSMRMU) secured 3rd place in the "International Student Design Competition for a Safe  and Affordable Ferry, 2021".

The team captain is Rounak Saha Niloy, an MS student  of the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NAME), BUET with team  members Parama Roy Chowdhury (Undergraduate student, Level 4 Term 1, NAME, BUET),  Mohammad Abrar Uddin (Undergraduate student, Level 4 Term 1, NAME, BUET), and Md  Shariful Islam (Level-3, Department of Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering,  BSMRMU).

The Faculty Advisors are Dr Zobair Ibn Awal (Associate Professor, NAME, BUET)  and Dr Mohammed Abdul Hannan (Assistant Professor and Degree Programme Director, Marine  Technology, Newcastle University, Singapore).

WFSA announced the award-winning teams for the 8th Annual International Student Design Competition for a safe, affordable ferry on July 15, 2021.
This year, the students had been tasked with designing a RoPax ferry to carry around 300 passengers from Manaus to Tefe on the river Amazon on a trip of 20 hours. The ship would also carry small vehicles, cycles, bicycles, and agricultural products. The students had to design outdoor hammock zone/zones for around 35 per cent of the total passengers.

Due to the continued expansion and transmission of Covid 19 in Brazil by river transportation, student teams had been asked to include features to prevent viral transmission.

The designed ship includes sustainable features such as solar panels, rain-water harvesting systems, hybrid propulsion system, hydrofoils, etc. The hydrofoils reduce draft by generating lift.  Consequently, fuel consumption reduces.



ALM

« PreviousNext »

