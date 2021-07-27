Video
Home National

COVID: Rajshahi hospital reports 21 more fatalities

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:14 PM  Count : 130
Observer Online Report

Another 21 people died at COVID-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) during the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 474.

Of the new deaths, 10 had the virus infection while the remaining 11 had the symptoms.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani said that seven of those were the residents in Rajshahi, three from Natore, four from Naogaon, one from Chapainawabganj, five from Pabna and one from Jhenidah.

Some 55 patinets were admitted to corona unit in the last 24 hours.

« PreviousNext »

