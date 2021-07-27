Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day       Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp landslide kills 5       
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 11:56 AM  Count : 127
Observer Correspondent

Two minors drown in Bogura

Two minors drown in Bogura

Two minors drowned in a pond at Sonatala upazila in Bogura district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sadia, 4, daughter of Asadul, and Yusuf, 5, son of Matiar Rahman, residents of Purba Tekani village in the upazila.

Sonatala Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Rezaul Karim said the victims went missing in the afternoon.

Later, their bodies were recovered from a pond near house in the evening. A soap dish and a towel were found beside the pond.

The bodies were handed over to respective families.

AZ/ALM

Related Topics

Bogura   drown  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight die from coronavirus, symptoms in Satkhira
23 held in Rajshahi on various charges
3 brothers sent to jail for attacking doctor in Cumilla
Grocer, employee found dead in Cumilla
Two killed as truck hits motorcycle in Feni
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Lighting kills father-son in Bogura
Yaba worth Tk 1.5 crore recovered in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Will lockdown continue after August 5?
Former finance minister, son coronavirus infected
Eight die from coronavirus, symptoms in Satkhira
Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones
23 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Another Oxygen carrying train to arrive in country
Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day
PM unveils postage stamp on Joy’s birth anniversary
3 brothers sent to jail for attacking doctor in Cumilla
Grocer, employee found dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft