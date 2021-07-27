

Two minors drown in Bogura



The deceased were identified as Sadia, 4, daughter of Asadul, and Yusuf, 5, son of Matiar Rahman, residents of Purba Tekani village in the upazila.



Sonatala Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Rezaul Karim said the victims went missing in the afternoon.



Later, their bodies were recovered from a pond near house in the evening. A soap dish and a towel were found beside the pond.



The bodies were handed over to respective families.



AZ/ALM

