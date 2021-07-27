IU Prof dies of Covid A professor of Islamic University ( IU ) in Kushtia has died of Covid-19 at Ibna Sina Hospital at Kollanpur in the capital. He was 50.





Dr M Akram Hossain Mojumder, Professor of Law department, breathed his last about 1:00 am on Tuesday.







He left behind his wife, son, daughter, host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.





IU Vice Chancellor Prof M Shaikh Abdus Salam, Pro-VC, Treasurer, IU Teachers Association, Islamic University Reporters Unity and different teachers and students associations expressed their shock over his demise.





MR/ALM

