|
IU Prof dies of Covid
|
A professor of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia has died of Covid-19 at Ibna Sina Hospital at Kollanpur in the capital. He was 50.
Dr M Akram Hossain Mojumder, Professor of Law department, breathed his last about 1:00 am on Tuesday.
He left behind his wife, son, daughter, host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
IU Vice Chancellor Prof M Shaikh Abdus Salam, Pro-VC, Treasurer, IU Teachers Association, Islamic University Reporters Unity and different teachers and students associations expressed their shock over his demise.
MR/ALM