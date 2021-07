Record 836 COVID cases reported in Cumilla in 24 hrs





Cumilla district reported highest 836 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, while the death toll from the virus rose to 672 with 10 deaths.





Of the deceased, six were men and four were women, aged between 35 and 80 years, said District Civil Surgeon Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain.





Meanwhile, the new cases took the district's COVID tally to 24,665.