

Two held with liquor in Joypurhat



The arrested persons are Hasanuzzaman Choudhury, 27, and Rashedul Islam Rayat, 25, residents of district town.



On information, a team of police led by Panchbibi Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Mehedi Hasan conducted a drive in Berakhai Charmatha Mor area and arrested the two with a bottle of liquor.



The Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Palash Chandra Deb said a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act and they were sent to jail following a court order.



SIS/ALM



Police on Monday evening arrested two men along with foreign liquor at Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district.The arrested persons are Hasanuzzaman Choudhury, 27, and Rashedul Islam Rayat, 25, residents of district town.On information, a team of police led by Panchbibi Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Mehedi Hasan conducted a drive in Berakhai Charmatha Mor area and arrested the two with a bottle of liquor.The Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Palash Chandra Deb said a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act and they were sent to jail following a court order.SIS/ALM