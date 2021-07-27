Video
Home Countryside

Two held with liquor in Joypurhat

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 11:14 AM  Count : 139
Observer Correspondent

Two held with liquor in Joypurhat

Two held with liquor in Joypurhat

Police on Monday evening arrested two men along with foreign liquor at Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district.

The arrested persons are Hasanuzzaman Choudhury, 27, and Rashedul Islam Rayat, 25, residents of district town.

On information, a team of police led by Panchbibi Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Mehedi Hasan conducted a drive in Berakhai Charmatha Mor area and arrested the two with a bottle of liquor.

The Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Palash Chandra Deb said a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act and they were sent to jail following a court order.

SIS/ALM

