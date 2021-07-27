|
Assignments for HSC candidates published
|
The assignments for candidates of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)-2021 have been pulished.
Department of Secondary and Higher Education of the Ministry of Education confirmed this in its website on Monday night.
Two weeks of the assignments and also the direction for evaluation have been published in the website.
It also directed the authorities concerned to follow COVID-19 recommended health guidelines while giving and submitting the assignments.
