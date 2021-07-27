Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Education

Assignments for HSC candidates published

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 10:55 AM  Count : 219
Observer Online Report

Assignments for HSC candidates published

The assignments for candidates of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)-2021 have been pulished.
   
Department of Secondary and Higher Education of the Ministry of Education confirmed this in its website on Monday night.

Two weeks of the assignments and also the direction for evaluation have been published in the website. 

It also directed the authorities concerned to follow COVID-19 recommended health guidelines while giving and submitting the assignments.  

TF

