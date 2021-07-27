Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day       Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp landslide kills 5       
Home International

US combat forces to leave Iraq by end of year

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 9:27 AM  Count : 167
Observer Online Desk

image captionIraq's prime minister says there is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil. Anadolu Agency

image captionIraq's prime minister says there is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil. Anadolu Agency


President Joe Biden says US forces will end their combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year, but will continue to train and advise the Iraqi military.

The announcement came after Mr Biden held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House.

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq helping local forces counter what remains of the Islamic State group.

Numbers of US troops are likely to stay the same but the move is being seen as an attempt to help the Iraqi PM.

The US presence in Iraq has become a major issue since top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and the leader of an Iran-backed Shia Muslim militia were killed in a US drone strike in the capital Baghdad last year.

Political parties aligned to Iran have demanded the withdrawal of all forces from the US-led global coalition against IS, despite the continuing threat posed by the Sunni jihadist group.

Shia militias have meanwhile been accused by the US of carrying out hundreds of rocket, mortar and drone attacks on Iraqi military bases that host coalition forces in an apparent attempt to pressure them to leave.

For the US president, the announcement marks the end of another war that began under former President George W Bush. This year he said US troops would leave Afghanistan.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Biden told his Iraqi counterpart "our counter-terrorism co-operation will continue even as we shift to this new phase."

Mr Kadhimi responded: "Today our relationship is stronger than ever. Our co-operation is for the economy, the environment, health, education, culture and more." He has insisted no foreign combat troops are needed in Iraq.

US-led forces invaded Iraq in 2003 to overthrow President Saddam Hussein and eliminate weapons of mass destruction that turned out not to exist.

Then President George W Bush promised a "free and peaceful Iraq", but it was engulfed by a bloody sectarian insurgency.

US combat troops eventually withdrew in 2011. However, they returned at the request of the Iraqi government three years later, when IS militants overran large parts of the country.

Following the military defeat of IS in Iraq at the end of 2017, US forces remained to help prevent a resurgence of the group.

"Our role in Iraq will be dealing with being available to continue to train, to assist, to help and deal with ISIS as it arrives," Mr Biden added at the meeting.

"But we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission."

BBC/ALM

Related Topics

Iraq  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Success Story': Bhutan vaccinates most of population after donations
Maharashtra landslide death toll rises to 192
Tunisia president fires defence minister amid political upheaval
Two Koreas agree to restore severed communications
Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts COVID antibody level
US combat forces to leave Iraq by end of year
57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast: UN
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal


Latest News
Will lockdown continue after August 5?
Former finance minister, son coronavirus infected
Eight die from coronavirus, symptoms in Satkhira
Taxpayers can submit returns from mobile phones
23 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Another Oxygen carrying train to arrive in country
Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day
PM unveils postage stamp on Joy’s birth anniversary
3 brothers sent to jail for attacking doctor in Cumilla
Grocer, employee found dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft