People, vehicles mock lockdown on 4th day in city







Failing to get any transport during the ongoing strict lockdown, people enter the capital on foot. The photo was taken from Aminbazar in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With them, a total of 1,939 people had been arrested until the fourth day of the strict post-Eid nationwide restrictions re-enforced to rein in the soaring Covid deaths and infections.

DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) Iftekharul Islam confirmed the matter. DMP mobile courts collected a total of Tk 126,200 in fines from 164 people for having no valid reason to roam around and not maintaining health guidelines.

The Traffic Division collected Tk 10.21 lakh in fines, from vehicles failing to comply with the curbs in place.

Our Madaripur Correspondent adds people were seen gathering on the Banglabazar Shimulia route defying health guidelines.

Hundreds of passengers and private vehicles continued returning to Dhaka via the Daulatdia Ferry Terminal since Monday morning in violation of the ongoing lockdown.

Many of these passengers were not even wearing masks let alone follow the health and hygiene guidelines.

"A limited number of ferries are plying for emergency service vehicles. However, some passengers and private vehicles are also boarding these ferries along with the emergency service vehicles. They were not asked to disembark due to humanitarian reasons," said Shihab Uddin, Daulatdia ghat manager of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

Meanwhile, due to the closure of public transport on the highways, passengers heading to Dhaka are getting on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway through various regional roads by paying high fares in various vehicles for hire including private cars, auto rickshaws, three-wheelers and motorcycles.

These passengers are later boarding the ferries at the Daulatdia terminal, all the while, police were seen patrolling the highways enforcing the lockdown, ensuring health guidelines, controlling traffic and interrogating commuters. On the 4th day of the lockdown on Monday, rickshaws, cars, private vehicles and pedestrians in larger number came out on the streets. Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested 566 more people and fined 443 vehicles in the capital on charges of violating the on-going Covid restrictions across the country.With them, a total of 1,939 people had been arrested until the fourth day of the strict post-Eid nationwide restrictions re-enforced to rein in the soaring Covid deaths and infections.DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) Iftekharul Islam confirmed the matter. DMP mobile courts collected a total of Tk 126,200 in fines from 164 people for having no valid reason to roam around and not maintaining health guidelines.The Traffic Division collected Tk 10.21 lakh in fines, from vehicles failing to comply with the curbs in place.Our Madaripur Correspondent adds people were seen gathering on the Banglabazar Shimulia route defying health guidelines.Hundreds of passengers and private vehicles continued returning to Dhaka via the Daulatdia Ferry Terminal since Monday morning in violation of the ongoing lockdown.Many of these passengers were not even wearing masks let alone follow the health and hygiene guidelines."A limited number of ferries are plying for emergency service vehicles. However, some passengers and private vehicles are also boarding these ferries along with the emergency service vehicles. They were not asked to disembark due to humanitarian reasons," said Shihab Uddin, Daulatdia ghat manager of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).Meanwhile, due to the closure of public transport on the highways, passengers heading to Dhaka are getting on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway through various regional roads by paying high fares in various vehicles for hire including private cars, auto rickshaws, three-wheelers and motorcycles.These passengers are later boarding the ferries at the Daulatdia terminal, all the while, police were seen patrolling the highways enforcing the lockdown, ensuring health guidelines, controlling traffic and interrogating commuters.