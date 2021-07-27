Video
Mukunda confesses to killing his wife, daughter

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Court Correspondent

Mukunda Chandra Das, the lone accused in the sensational Kamrangirchar double murder case, confessed to his crime before a magistrate in the city.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury recorded the statement of the accused Mukunda in the mother-daughter murder case on Monday. Later the court sent him to jail.
On Monday, Sub Inspector Zahirul Islam of Kamrangirchar police, also Investigation Officer (IO) in the case produced the accused before it and prayed to court to record his confessional statement.
According to police source, at midnight on Friday Mukunda killed his wife Fulbashi and daughter Sumi pouring pesticides on their mouths over a feud centring economic crisis in the family. Later he also tried to commit suicide.
Police said Fulbashi Rani Das and her 11-year-old daughter Sumi Rani Das were found dead in their rented house in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area on Saturday morning.
Informed by locals, police recovered the bodies from their tin-shed house at Noya Gaon in the area.
The law enforcers detained Mukunda for questioning.
Police said the family, hailing from Cumilla, had been living in Kamrangichar for 10 years.
The deceased Fulbashi Das's sister Bhishakhabasi Rani Das filed a murder case against Mukunda with Kamrangirchar police on Saturday night.


