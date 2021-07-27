Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Front Page

123 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded a sharp rise in dengue cases as 123 more people were detected with the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours, which is the single-day highest of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
Among the 123 patients, 120 are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka while three outside Dhaka as of Monday morning.
Currently, a total of 468 people are being treated at different hospitals across the country. Out of the 468 dengue patients, only eight are from outside Dhaka.
According to the DGHS, 1,802 dengue cases have been recorded since January. Of them, 1,331 people were released till Monday morning.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received three reports on suspected dengue deaths so far this year.
DGHS reports 460
patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital, while just eight patients were listed outside Dhaka.
Also of the new patients 120 were admitted to the government and private hospitals across Dhaka.
Some 1,802 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January - 1,331 of them have been released after recovery.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.


