Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:15 AM
Cabinet rejects proposal to amend Public Service Act

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday rejected a proposal of the Public Administration Ministry to amend the newly enacted 'Public Service Act-2018' to exempt public servants from grievous offenses after their retirement.
As a result, the provision of the Public Service Act will remain in place. Due to the Cabinet decision, the retired bureaucrats would be responsible to the government even after retirement.
Following the article 51(4), the government or the recruiting authority
As a result, the provision of the Public Service Act will remain in place. Due to the Cabinet decision, the retired bureaucrats would be responsible to the government even after retirement.
Following the article 51(4), the government or the recruiting authority will have right to withdraw, or suspend or cancel the retirement benefits of a former bureaucrat, if he/she is proven accused in any grievous offenses or punished by any court.
However, they will get the chance of giving explanation against the allegations.
A proposal of the Public Administration Ministry to repeal the provision from the law to give the retired bureaucrats waiver from it was placed before the Cabinet meeting held on Monday at secretariat. But, the Cabinet meeting rejected the proposal.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members attended from Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told at a briefing that the proposal was given so that the service benefits of the retired employees are not deducted. The Cabinet rejected the proposal allowing the provision to continue as it's.
The Cabinet also disagreed to cancel a provision of the law, which contains the compulsion of taking government's prior permission for joining any other services after retirement.
As a result, the retired bureaucrats must have to take permission from the government for joining other jobs.
The Cabinet also cleared the draft of Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Ordinance-2021.
will have right to withdraw, or suspend or cancel the retirement benefits of a former bureaucrat, if he/she is proven accused in any grievous offenses or punished by any court.
However, they will get the chance of giving explanation against the allegations.
A proposal of the Public Administration Ministry to repeal the provision from the law to give the retired bureaucrats waiver from it was placed before the Cabinet meeting held on Monday at secretariat. But, the Cabinet meeting rejected the proposal.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members attended from Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told at a briefing that the proposal was given so that the service benefits of the retired employees are not deducted. The Cabinet rejected the proposal allowing the provision to continue as it's.
The Cabinet also disagreed to cancel a provision of the law, which contains the compulsion of taking government's prior permission for joining any other services after retirement.
As a result, the retired bureaucrats must have to take permission from the government for joining other jobs.
The Cabinet also cleared the draft of Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Ordinance-2021.


