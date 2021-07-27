Video
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-poll until Aug 5

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed until August 5 the by-election to Sylhet-3 constituency scheduled for July 28 due to the ongoing strict lockdown enforced by the government.
The HC bench observed that it will make further decision on the by-election after August 5 following hearing in detail on the issue.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by 13 people, including six lawyers of the Supreme Court and seven voters of Sylhet-3 constituency as public interest litigation seeking its directive to postpone the by-election due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
The court asked Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to communicate the stay order to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney Generals Samarendranath Biswas and Bipul Bagmar represented the State.
Lawyer Shishir Manir told journalists that there is no constitutional obligation for the Election Commission to hold the by-election to Sylhet-3 on July 28. The EC should set a new date for polling at any time before September 7, considering the risk of ongoing Covid-19 infection, said the notice.
If the by-election takes place on the scheduled date, it will be completely against the government's lockdown policy, he said.
Sylhet-3 constituency was declared vacated on March 15 after ruling Awami League lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of Covid-19 on March 11.
Habibur Rahman Habib of Ruling Awami League, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman of Jatiya Party, Junayed Mohammad Miah of Bangladesh Congress and Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury, a BNP rebel candidate, are contesting in the by-polls.
On July 24, CEC KM Nurul Huda told in a programme that no chance to postpone the election to the Sylhet-3 constituency due to legal and constitutional obligations.
Earlier, on July 25, lawyer Shishir Manir served a legal notice to the CEC seeking postponement of the by-polls to the Sylhet-3 constituency considering the surge of Covid-19 infection in the country.


