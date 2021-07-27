Video
Country to have 3 more upazilas

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

The National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reform (NICAR) led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday cleared a proposal to establish three new upazilas in the country.
It also decided to change the name of Dakkhin Sunamganj Upazila to 'Shantiganj'.
The three new upazilas, which got approval of the NICAR, are Eidgaon in Cox's Bazar, Modhyanagar in Sunamganj and Dashar in Madaripur raising the total number of upazilas to 495 in the country.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the NICAR meeting on Monday held virtually after the Cabinet meeting.
The Prime Minister joined the meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban while her cabinet colleagues joined from the secretariat.
While briefing reporters after the meeting of the cabinet and NICAR, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The structures of the three new upazilas would be like that of the latest Upazila (492nd Upazila)."
He informed that the Dakkhin Sunamganj Upazila was renamed as Shantiganj Upazila.
The NICAR meeting also gave its approval to extend the area of the Sylhet City Corporation.      With the extension the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and some big establishments of Sylhet came under the city area, he added.
Besides, changes were brought to the boundaries of two municipalities of 'Dohar' in Dhaka and Shibchar' in Madaripur, he said.
Over the formation of three new upazilas, he said the Eidgaon is a very remote place, which is some 40-km away from Cox's Bazar Sadar.
Modhyanagar Upazila was created by splitting Dharmapasha Upazila as it's a segregated place due to Haor, which is some 25-km away from Dharmapasha. Dashar is also a very remote place in Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur, he informed.


