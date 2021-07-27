Video
Legal notice to govt

Allow human trials of Bangavax

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Corsrespondent

A legal notice has been sent to the government seeking to allow the homegrown Bangavax Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Globe Biotech Ltd, for conducting human trials on the volunteers along with animal trials as the situation is worsening due to
the surge of infection across the country.
Supreme Court Lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan served the legal notice on Monday through registered post and email of the authorities concerned considering the greater interest of the country.
The notice requested the recipients of the notice to take necessary steps for clinical trials of the Bangavax vaccine within 48 hours; otherwise, a writ petition will be filed with the High Court.
The secretary of the health ministry, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Director of Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) and two others have been asked to respond to the legal notice.
The notice said, a Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company, the Globe Biotech Ltd announced its attempt at producing a Covid-19 vaccine on July 2 last year named Bangavax, which carried out a glorious moment for the nation.
Later, on December 28, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) gave Globe Biotech permission to manufacture Bangavax for clinical trials.
On January 17 this year, the company sent a letter to the BMRC to get ethical permission to conduct human trials.
In early February, the BMRC asked Globe for responses to over a hundred queries. Progress on the vaccine had remained stalled since then till June 15.
After holding up for five months, the BMRC on June 16 issued a letter saying that Bangavax will get approval for clinical trial only after meeting BMRC conditions.
The key condition was that Globe would have to run trials on monkeys or chimpanzees first.
Globe Biotech, however, claims that the animal trials are not necessary before testing Bangavax on humans as it is an mRNA vaccine.
The mRNA vaccines contain a genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the virus to generate an immune response.
In the notice, Advocate Sattar Palwan said, "We think, the entire process as non-cooperation from the BMRC, and imposing conditions to conduct trials on animals were unnecessary.
"I have discussed with Globe Biotech before sending the notice, they informed me that the company would not take any legal action. Later, I have decided to send the notice in the public interest and as a conscious citizen," said lawyer Sattar Palwan.


