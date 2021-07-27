Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BUET’s OxyJet: A cost effective option of life saving portable ventilators

Five expatriate Bangladeshis donate ventilators amid worldwide crisis

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
HM Imam Hasan

Governments around the world are now under intense pressure to provide adequate ventilators to hospitals to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Like others the Bangladesh government is also trying to procure ventilators from various sources.
But what exactly is a ventilator? And what is its function? In simply terms the ventilator does the work of the patient's breathing as and when the patient's lungs fail to work. This gives the patient some time to fight against the infection and to recover completely.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 80 per cent of coronavirus patients recover without hospital treatment. But one in six
patients can become seriously ill, and their breathing complications can occur. In such severe cases, the virus cripples the patient's lungs.
When the body's immune system senses this, it opens up more of the blood vessels - so that the immune cells can enter the lungs at a higher rate.
But this causes water to accumulate inside the lungs. Then the patient's breathing problems begin. And the level of oxygen in the patient's body decreases. To overcome this problem a mechanical ventilator is used. It pressurizes the air into the lungs and increases the supply of oxygen to the body.
To overcome the corona pandemic, two hundred and fifty ICU ventilators have been provided to Bangladesh at the initiative of Bangladeshi expatriate doctors in the United States and Canada in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to deal with the coronavirus situation. The ventilators reached Dhaka via New Delhi on Saturday night.
Under the leadership of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed, three more expatriates Dr Masudul Hasan, Dr Chowdhury Hafiz Ahsan, Mahmudus Shams Bappi who lives in the United States, and Canadian expatriate Dr. Arifur Rahman have arranged these ventilators.
Dr ABM Abdullah, the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said, "The ICU ventilators were provided at the initiative of expatriate doctors in the United States in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call. These ventilators will be supplied to different hospitals in phases. It can be fitted in an ambulance, taken to the village or remote areas and can be taken to the upazila, and will be effective in the district where ICU facility is unavailable. Life support in the ICU can be done with it. It can be used to save the patient's life. It's not just for corona patients. It will work for any other dying patient."
"We are trying to collect more mobile ventilators as it can be used as ICU support anywhere, Since all the countries around the world are trying to collect it, a sudden scarcity of ventilators has been created, but we are trying, if possible we will bring these ventilators from anywhere," he added.
The ventilator also has a humidifier. Its purpose is to add air and water vapour at par with the patient's body temperature. When using a ventilator, the patient is given medication so that there is no stress in his respiratory tract.
Meanwhile, a team of researchers from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has developed a medical oxygen supply technology that can ensure the high flow of oxygen to Covid-19 patients without any electricity supply.
The research team from the Department of Biomedical Engineering of BUET has developed a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) device called OxyJet to ensure high-flow ventilation at a low-cost.
Researchers said this device can be used by just connecting it to an oxygen cylinder or medical oxygen tube without any electricity. This easy-to-use device can easily be transported and so can be set up in rural areas.
Dr Taufiq Hasan, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering at BUET and the head of the research team, said, "Our goal was to create a simple device doctors can use with minimal training. OxyJet can easily be used for patients in the hospital as well as at home. Oxygen CPAP ventilators can deliver high-speed oxygen to the general ward at a low cost and will help reduces patients' ICU admission. Oxygenate combines air and oxygen through an accuracy venturi valve and delivers at a speed of at least 60 liters/min."  
BUET sources said that with the approval of the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC), the device has already successfully passed the first and second stages of the clinical trial and got permission for the third stage.
If the third-phase trial is successful, trials are planned for on a larger scale, in other hospitals in the country with the approval of the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) and the DGHS.
Asked about BUET made Oxyjet, Dr ABM Abdullah said, "Performance studies verify the safety and effectiveness of a newly invented medical device for use in the human body, and allow the registration and marketing of the medical device after evaluating its production and quality control facilities. Since the medical device called Oxyjet will be used for treatment in the human body, it is necessary to apply to the Directorate General of Drug Administration for approval of the clinical performance trial protocol of the medical device with the Ethical Clearance of Bangladesh Medical Research Council-BMRC of behalf Department of Biomedical Engineering of BUET."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People, vehicles mock lockdown on 4th day in city
Mukunda confesses to killing his wife, daughter
123 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Cabinet rejects proposal to amend Public Service Act
Covid fatality rate 90pc among elderly villagers, says Health Minister
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-poll until Aug 5
Country to have 3 more upazilas
Allow human trials of Bangavax


Latest News
Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
566 held in city for lockdown violation on 4th day
BNP issues contradictory statements over lockdown: Hasan
One killed as Bike collides with bicycle in Dinajpur
After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria vaccine
Dengue spike: 123 more patients admitted to hospital in 24 hrs
160 people fined in court for breaching COVID-19 restrictions
Two workers die from electrocution in city
CEO of financial institution needs BB permission before going aboard
Most Read News
Anti-bullying laws at school, workplace is a long overdue
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day
Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail
TCB to sell essentials from Monday
Myanmar Junta Implementing China’s BRI Projects by Stealth
When will we get a fair price for raw hide?
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes
Collision between ferry and Padma Bridge
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft