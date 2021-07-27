BUET’s OxyJet: A cost effective option of life saving portable ventilators

Governments around the world are now under intense pressure to provide adequate ventilators to hospitals to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Like others the Bangladesh government is also trying to procure ventilators from various sources.

But what exactly is a ventilator? And what is its function? In simply terms the ventilator does the work of the patient's breathing as and when the patient's lungs fail to work. This gives the patient some time to fight against the infection and to recover completely.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 80 per cent of coronavirus patients recover without hospital treatment. But one in six

patients can become seriously ill, and their breathing complications can occur. In such severe cases, the virus cripples the patient's lungs.

When the body's immune system senses this, it opens up more of the blood vessels - so that the immune cells can enter the lungs at a higher rate.

But this causes water to accumulate inside the lungs. Then the patient's breathing problems begin. And the level of oxygen in the patient's body decreases. To overcome this problem a mechanical ventilator is used. It pressurizes the air into the lungs and increases the supply of oxygen to the body.

To overcome the corona pandemic, two hundred and fifty ICU ventilators have been provided to Bangladesh at the initiative of Bangladeshi expatriate doctors in the United States and Canada in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to deal with the coronavirus situation. The ventilators reached Dhaka via New Delhi on Saturday night.

Under the leadership of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed, three more expatriates Dr Masudul Hasan, Dr Chowdhury Hafiz Ahsan, Mahmudus Shams Bappi who lives in the United States, and Canadian expatriate Dr. Arifur Rahman have arranged these ventilators.

Dr ABM Abdullah, the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said, "The ICU ventilators were provided at the initiative of expatriate doctors in the United States in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call. These ventilators will be supplied to different hospitals in phases. It can be fitted in an ambulance, taken to the village or remote areas and can be taken to the upazila, and will be effective in the district where ICU facility is unavailable. Life support in the ICU can be done with it. It can be used to save the patient's life. It's not just for corona patients. It will work for any other dying patient."

"We are trying to collect more mobile ventilators as it can be used as ICU support anywhere, Since all the countries around the world are trying to collect it, a sudden scarcity of ventilators has been created, but we are trying, if possible we will bring these ventilators from anywhere," he added.

The ventilator also has a humidifier. Its purpose is to add air and water vapour at par with the patient's body temperature. When using a ventilator, the patient is given medication so that there is no stress in his respiratory tract.

Meanwhile, a team of researchers from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has developed a medical oxygen supply technology that can ensure the high flow of oxygen to Covid-19 patients without any electricity supply.

The research team from the Department of Biomedical Engineering of BUET has developed a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) device called OxyJet to ensure high-flow ventilation at a low-cost.

Researchers said this device can be used by just connecting it to an oxygen cylinder or medical oxygen tube without any electricity. This easy-to-use device can easily be transported and so can be set up in rural areas.

Dr Taufiq Hasan, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering at BUET and the head of the research team, said, "Our goal was to create a simple device doctors can use with minimal training. OxyJet can easily be used for patients in the hospital as well as at home. Oxygen CPAP ventilators can deliver high-speed oxygen to the general ward at a low cost and will help reduces patients' ICU admission. Oxygenate combines air and oxygen through an accuracy venturi valve and delivers at a speed of at least 60 liters/min."

BUET sources said that with the approval of the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC), the device has already successfully passed the first and second stages of the clinical trial and got permission for the third stage.

If the third-phase trial is successful, trials are planned for on a larger scale, in other hospitals in the country with the approval of the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) and the DGHS.

Asked about BUET made Oxyjet, Dr ABM Abdullah said, "Performance studies verify the safety and effectiveness of a newly invented medical device for use in the human body, and allow the registration and marketing of the medical device after evaluating its production and quality control facilities. Since the medical device called Oxyjet will be used for treatment in the human body, it is necessary to apply to the Directorate General of Drug Administration for approval of the clinical performance trial protocol of the medical device with the Ethical Clearance of Bangladesh Medical Research Council-BMRC of behalf Department of Biomedical Engineering of BUET."



