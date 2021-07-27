SSC, HSC exams in 3  subjects only

This year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations will be held in three elective subjects each under Science, Humanities, Commerce and other groups.

The examinees will not have to take tests of the compulsory and fourth subjects.

However, subject mapping will be added to the result with the required subject and the number of the fourth subject.

The Dhaka Education Board issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

Earlier, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a virtual press briefing that the examinations will be taken by reducing the time and number of group-based elective subjects.

According to the Ministry of Education, SSC and equivalent examinations in Bengali, English, General Mathematics, ICT and Religion and HSC and equivalent examinations in Bengali, English and ICT will not be taken.

The Education Minister further said in the press briefing that the candidates will be given marks by mapping the subjects of the previous public examinations. If it is possible to take the test, the results will be published by combining the test numbers of the three subjects and the number got by mapping the required subjects.

A notification signed by Controller of Examinations Prof SM Amirul Islam on Monday said that due to Covid-19-caused tension, the SSC and equivalent examinations of 2021 and HSC and equivalent examinations of 2021 will be conducted only in three group-based elective subjects by reducing the examination time and number. Mandatory and fourth subjects will not be tested.

It was further informed in the instructions of the notification that on the recommendation of the expert committee, subject number will be mapped on the basis of JSC and equivalent and SSC and equivalent examination marks and the number of required subject and fourth subject will be given.

According to the registration number of the student, the number of the fourth subject will be given through subject mapping of SSC and equivalent and the result of HSC and equivalent examination-2021.

In this case, there will be no negative impact on the admission for higher education. At the moment, there is no need to change or amend the fourth subject in the student's registration card, as directed by the Dhaka Education Board.







