Stern warning against reopening factories amid lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said that legal actions will be taken against owners of factories if they operate them violating the stringent restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic.
He made the remarks in response to a question from reporters after a cabinet meeting on yesterday (Monday). Strict restrictions are in place since July 23 and will continue till midnight of August 5.
Mills or factories associated with the production and processing of food products; pharmaceuticals and health related sectors are however exempted from such restrictions. All other industries, government and private offices will remain closed in this period due to restrictions.
"Currently, there is no alternative to strict restrictions," he said. The minister said the issue how Coronavirus spread and can be controlled has been discussed in the cabinet on the day.
'When people are found in the streets, they say I have to go to work. Law enforcers are trying to verify their claim. They are trying to check the names that they are saying. '
Asked if the Prime Minister had given any special instructions at the cabinet meeting, he said, she has asked to make all out efforts to protect people and save life. We have issued the notification new lockdown accordingly.  
This renewed lockdown was very necessary. "We need to continue lockdown to reduce infection," he said. That's the decent thing to do, it should end there. "
When asked that if the restrictions would be tightened, he said it should to get desired results in the first place.  We have closed the garment and export-oriented factories, millions of workers remaining indoors and the pandemic is expected to decease
Anyone to be found unreasonably breaking the restrictions he should legal action. People involved in emergency services will be able to freely move. He said there is no thought about opening garment factories now.


