Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 7:14 AM
C-19 daily death spikes to 247, record 15,192 infections in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

Family members wail the death of a Covid-19 patient at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Family members wail the death of a Covid-19 patient at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded the highest daily death from Covid-19 as 247 more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death toll stands at 19,521. Some 15,192 new cases were also detected during the time which is also the highest in daily detection, bringing the number of cases to 1, 179,827.  
Besides, 11,052 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.60 per cent of recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 988,339, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of 29.82 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 15.72 per cent and
the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 639 labs across the country tested 50,952 samples.
On Monday, According to the division-wise analysis, Chattogram saw a steep surge recording 61 deaths, up from 40 a day ago. However, Dhaka recorded the highest 72 deaths followed by Chattogram. Moreover, 46 people died in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 14 in Sylhet, 12 in Barishal, and five died in Mymensingh division.
With the surge in deaths, the casualties among women also grew up as 106 women died of the virus against a male death toll of 141.  
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,178,307 lives across the world and infected more than 194,969,558 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 176,888,936 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

