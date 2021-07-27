Video
Climate science report ‘critical for success’ of COP26: UN

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, July 26: Nearly 200 nations started online negotiations Monday to validate a UN science report that will anchor autumn summits charged with preventing climate catastrophe on a planetary scale.
"The report that you are going to finalise is going to be very important worldwide," World Meteorological Organization head Petteri Taalas told some 700 delegates by Zoom.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment "is critical for the success of the Glasgow climate conference in November," he said.
Record-smashing heatwaves, floods and drought across three continents in recent weeks -- all amplified by global warming -- have added pressure for decisive action.    -AFP


