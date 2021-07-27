Broadband speed in BD still lagging behind global rankings

The speed of broadband internet in the country has increased in June as compared to May this year. However, Bangladesh has slipped two places in the global rankings.

According to the Speed Test, Bangladesh ranks 98th out of 181 countries in terms of broadband internet speed at the end of June this year, which was 96th in May. Bangladesh is followed by Brunei and then Turkey.

Meanwhile, the speed of broadband internet has increased despite falling behind in the rankings. At the end of May, broadband internet users in the country could download at an average speed of 36.13 Mbps, which increased to 38.27 Mbps at the end of June.

Not only download, but also upload has increased speed. At the end of May, the upload speed was 36.62 Mbps, which increased to 37.22 Mbps at the end of June.