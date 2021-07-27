Video
Home Back Page

Human Trafficking

Govt intervention to stop seizure of passports, mobiles demanded

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a webinar on Monday demanded direct intervention of the government to stop confiscation of mobile-phones and passports by the employers at destination countries.
They also urged the government to ensure shelters or safe homes in the destination countries. They said the government should ensure sustainable reintegration of the trafficking victims upon their return to Bangladesh, widening government support for the survivors and providing financial aid.
The 'Ashshash' project supported by Switzerland and implemented by Winrock International in Bangladesh jointly organized a webinar on Monday with the 'GLO.ACT-Bangladesh', a project of the UNODC marking the 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons, 2021'.
With the theme of 'Victims' Voices Lead the Way', the webinar was organised aiming to promote and empower the voices of the victims to the officials of government and relevant ministries and authorities, and development partners working directly to combat human trafficking in Bangladesh.
Home Ministry Joint Secretary Abu Hena Mostofa Zaman, Law Ministry Joint Secretary Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan, Expatriate Welfare Ministry Joint Secretary Nasrin Jahan, Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training Director Dr. Sakawat Ali, Team Leader of Ashshash project Dipta Rakshit, National Project Coordinator of 'GLO.ACT Bangladesh' Mahdy Hassan, ANIRBAN Survivor Voice President Al-Amin Nayon, representatives of Justice and Care and BNSK and eight survivors from different districts also participated and spoke at the webinar. The survivors of human trafficking upheld several agendas as recommendations to be pursued and effectively implemented in order to ensure comprehensive support-services including psychosocial, legal, shelter-home, and healthcare services, and make the reintegration process more seamless.
To ensure those, they emphasized quality pre-departure training for prospective migrants along with mandatory visa checking facilities at DEMO.
Home Ministry Joint Secretary Abu Hena Mostofa Zaman vowed to undertake increasingly staunch actions against the perpetrators.


