Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Photojournalist Lutfur Rahman Binu passes away

Veteran photojournalist Lutfur Rahman Binu died of cardiac arrest in Dhaka on Monday. He was 66.
Family sources said Lutfur Rahman fell sick at his Khilgaon residence in the morning and breathed his last around 12 noon on the way to Dhanmondi Ibne Sina Hospital.
The photojpurnalist, also a member of the Jatiya Press Club, is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers.
Lutfur Rahman, who was a senior photojournalist of Daily Inqilab, also worked as a personal photographer of former Prime Minister and BNP chief Khaleda Zia.
He will be buried at their family graveyard after Asr prayers after a Namaz-e-janaza at a local mosque.
 Jatiya Press Club president Farida Yasmin and general secretary Elias Khan expressed deep shock at his death.    -UNB


