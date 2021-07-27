Video
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Home Back Page

BKMEA to seek incentive again

Published : Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) will again appeal to the Prime Minister for incentive after the ongoing strict lockdown.
This was stated in a letter written by the President of the organization AKM Selim Osman. The letter, signed by the president last Saturday, was posted on the organization's website.
The government is aware of the difficult time we are going through, the letter said, urging member organizations to keep their factories closes following the 14-day strict restrictions imposed after Eid to prevent coronary infections. Once the current restrictions are lifted, a re-incentive will be sought from the Prime Minister.  He is confident that the Prime Minister will extend her helping hand in the future as she did in the past.
In the letter, the BKMEA President wrote that the restrictions must be complied even though there will be financial loss to save the people of the country from the epidemic.
It is true that the 14-day ban will hamper the export plan but in order to do business in a tax-free environment in the future, this sacrifice must be accepted.
He urged the factory owners to abide by the restrictions as directed by the government without consulting third parties. Due to Coronavirus, one order after another was canceled and suspension orders came in March last year.  When the owners of the garment industry panicked, the government announced an incentive package of Tk 5,000 crore to pay the export-oriented workers for the three months for April, May and June.
The service charge was 2 percent against that loan. Later the owners of the garment industry demanded a loan to pay one more month's wages. The government also accepted it.
Leaders of the BGMEA, an association of ready-made garment owners, hope the government will consider reopening the factory from August 1 taking into consideration the present situation.
However, Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of BGMEA, said the BGMEA had not discussed the issue of seeking incentives. No decision has been taken yet in this regard.
He further said no decision has been taken yet on opening the factory in the lockdown.
Everyone is keeping an eye on the situation. They are waiting to see what decision the government will take, after taking into consideration the situation, on the plan taken by the factory owners to reopen the factory from August 1.


